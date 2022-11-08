JEWS VOTE: Massive Turnout at Polling Stations in Boro Park

Heavy lines are being experienced in Boro Park as thousands of Orthodox Jews turn out to vote in New York’s elections, with a particular interest among the voters in the gubernatorial race that will decide whether incumbent Kathy Hochul will get another term or if she’ll be knocked off by Republican Lee Zeldin.

The lines in Boro Park are some of the longest seen in recent memory, with NYS Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein tweeting out a collage of pictures of Jews voting, captioned with, “When the hateful agenda-driven @nytimes demonizes our culture and our traditions, we don’t just protest. WE VOTE!!!”

“Heartwarming to see the tremendous turnout throughout Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in NY. A religious minority exercising its hard-earned voting rights. Beautiful!” he added.

NYC Councilman Kalman Yeger also tweeted out photos of Orthodox and Hasidic Jews voting today, writing, “WE WILL BE COUNTED.”

Reporter Ben Brachfeld wrote: “Big turnout in Boro Park, only place I’ve been with big line to get in. Many Orthodox voters are animated to turn out this cycle (mainly for Zeldin) by issues like hate crimes and, most notably, the fate of yeshiva education.”

Polls across Boro Park and New York State will be open until 8 p.m.

Intense excitement for Lee Zeldin in Midwood. Orthodox Jewish voters are mobbing him, chanting his name, calling him a hero. pic.twitter.com/aRrlEOo3sn — Ross Barkan (@RossBarkan) November 8, 2022

