Israeli President Herzog Asks Netanyahu to Form Government

Israel’s president on Friday asked former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government, presenting the longtime leader to end years of political instability in Israel with his partners on the far right.

The decision by President Isaac Herzog was announced by his office after he consulted with leaders of all of the parties elected to Israel’s parliament in last week’s national election. He will formally present Netanyahu with the task on Sunday and give him a month to cobble together a governing coalition with a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

Netanyahu had governed Israel for 12 successive years before being being ousted by a broad but fragile coalition in 2021. His comeback in last week’s election, the nation’s fifth vote in four years, seemed to ensure Israel would have a cohesive government with a comfortable majority for the first time since 2019. It will be the most right-wing and religious government in Israel’s history.

Herzog said 64 members of the Knesset had recommended Netanyahu to be prime minister, giving him a clear majority in the parliament.

(AP)