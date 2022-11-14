BD”E: Petirah of R’ Mendy Rosenberg Z”L of Flatbush

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of R’ Mendy Rosenberg z”l of Flatbush, who was niftar following a 15-year battle with ALS.

He was a Hatzolah member in Canarsie (K-28) for many years, saving numerous lives and assisting thousands through his selfless service.

Despite his physical pain and difficulties, R’ Mendy z”l finished the entire Shas, using a computer to assist him. An iconic photo of him at the Siyum Hashas went viral and was a tremendous source of inspiration to many to give them a push to do the Daf. He was also honored at the last Siyum Hashas in January 2020 (video below).

He also kept his sense of humor, in spite of his struggles, including taking part in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge several years ago (video below).

He is survived by his wife and 5 children, and a large kehillah mourning his tragic loss.

The levaya is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday evening at Shomrei Hadas. Kevurah will take place in Eretz Yisroel.

Yehi zichro baruch.

