White House Claims That FBI Opened Abu Akleh Probe Without Its Knowledge

The White House told Israel that they weren’t involved in the FBI’s decision to launch an investigation into the killing of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, an Israeli official told The Times of Israel on Wednesday.
The official said that the White House’s message is intended to quell Israel’s fury over the investigation, adding that the “practical implications of the investigation will be minimal,” since the US has recognized that Abu Akleh’s shooting was unintentional.
Interim Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz both issued statements saying that Israel will not cooperate with an FBI probe into IDF soldiers.
“Our soldiers will not be investigated by the FBI or by any other foreign country or entity, however friendly it may be,” Lapid said. “We will not abandon our soldiers to foreign investigations. We have conveyed our strong protest to the United States.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
1) Who is running the rouge US government if the leaders don’t who / what’s going on?
2) This is why US citizens don’t trust the leaders of the government and has to conclude that there are bad actors in the leadership who pretend not to know but the power hungry with out rule of law conduct their own agenda thereby splintering the government.
3) Because of above and finally news getting out of that for 6 years the people are being dooped into false narratives and lies that TRUST HAS ERODED BETWEEN CITIZENS AND BANANA REPUBLIC AND WE ARE FORCED INTO WANTING CHANGE THROUGH TRUMP WHO Exposed the curropt government.
4) The real question is then will US last another 50 years?
Of course the White House was told: the POTUS was sleeping as he was being briefed. And they they asked him if he agreed and he responded Uh-Huh. Back to sleep! Keep him in office for another four years