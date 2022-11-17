White House Claims That FBI Opened Abu Akleh Probe Without Its Knowledge

The White House told Israel that they weren’t involved in the FBI’s decision to launch an investigation into the killing of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, an Israeli official told The Times of Israel on Wednesday.

The official said that the White House’s message is intended to quell Israel’s fury over the investigation, adding that the “practical implications of the investigation will be minimal,” since the US has recognized that Abu Akleh’s shooting was unintentional.

Interim Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz both issued statements saying that Israel will not cooperate with an FBI probe into IDF soldiers.

“Our soldiers will not be investigated by the FBI or by any other foreign country or entity, however friendly it may be,” Lapid said. “We will not abandon our soldiers to foreign investigations. We have conveyed our strong protest to the United States.”

