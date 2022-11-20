TEHILLIM: Hit & Run In Tzfas: Chareidi Boy Sedated And Ventilated

A ten-year-old Chareidi boy was seriously injured on Sunday in a hit-and-run accident in Tzfas.

MDA paramedics administered emergency medical aid at the scene and evacuated him in serious condition with a severe head injury to Ziv Medical Center in the city.

A hospital spokesperson said that the boy, who suffered from multi-system injuries, was treated in the trauma unit and is currently sedated and ventilated.

Northern District police officers collected evidence from the scene and launched an investigation in order to locate the culprit.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Shneur Zalman ben Meira Michal b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)