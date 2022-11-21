After A Yr And A Half: Gafni Is Reappointed As Finance Committee Chairman

UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni was officially appointed on Monday as the chairman of the Knesset’s temporary Finance Committee, an appointment which he will receive upon the formation of the new government.

Gafni has served as the chairman of the Finance Committee on and off since 2009 and he is now returning to the position after a year and a half of sitting in the opposition.

Gafni, who is considered an excellent parliamentarian, won overwhelming support for his appointment, with 11 committee members voting in favor of his appointment, including the Arab MKs. Only two Yesh Atid MKs voted against the appointment.

The chairman of the Arrangements Committee Likud MK Yoav Kisch said: “The truth is that on a personal level I am very excited to be here…I really like HaRav Gafni and I was a member of his committee for many years. He did an excellent job and I am sure it will be the same in the 25th Knesset.”

The temporary finance committee will operate until the establishment of the Knesset’s permanent committees after the new government is formed.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)