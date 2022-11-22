ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: McCarthy Demands Homeland Security Chief Resign, Threatens Impeachment

House Leader Kevin McCarthy demanded today that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas resign over his failing to stem the influx of illegal immigrants into the U.S. through the southern border.

“If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate, every order, every action and every failure will determine whether we can begin impeachment inquiry,” McCarthy said while speaking near the border in El Paso, Texas.

McCarthy cited Mayorkas’ claim to Congress that the border is secure, his ending of Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, and record numbers of illegal crossers as grounds for his resignation demand.

“Our country may never recover from Secretary Mayorkas’s dereliction of duty,” McCarthy said.

He added that Reps. Jim Jordan and James Comer, who will head the Judiciary and Oversight committees, respectively, in the next Congress “have my complete support to investigate the collapse of our border, and the shutdown of ICE enforcement.”

“Leader McCarthy is right. Americans deserve accountability for the unprecedented crisis on the southwest border. Republicans will hold Secretary Mayorkas accountable for his failure to enforce immigration law and secure the border through all means necessary,” Rep. Jordan said.

Jordan would lead an impeachment hearing into Mayorkas, if one were to occur.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)