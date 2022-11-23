“I’M DONE WITH YOU!” WH Press Secretary Blows Her Lid at Reporter for Questioning Fauci on Covid Origins

It was a rough day at the office for White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who lost her cool when a reporter tried to ask a question to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who will be retiring at the end of the year.

In the press briefing, Fauci – who serves as the chief medical adviser to President Biden – urged everyone to remain vigilant of Covid-19.

The Daily Caller’s Diana Glebova asked Fauci several times what he had done to investigate the origins of Covid-19, but was ignored and scolded by Jean-Pierre.

“She’s asking a good question, she’s asking a very good question,” said Simon Ateba of Africa News Today, defending Glebova.

That’s when Jean-Pierre snapped.

“I’m done! I’m not getting into a back-and-forth with you!” Jean-Pierre exclaimed.

Ateba continued demanding Fauci answer the question, so the press secretary again said, “It’s not your turn!”

“I hear your question, but we’re not doing this the way you want it!” she practically yelled. “Simon, I’m done! I’m done with you right now!”

