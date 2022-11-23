TERROR IN JERUSALEM: Explosion At Entrance To Jerusalem Near Central Bus Station

A pair of explosions in Yerushalayim early Wednesdag morning injured 13, including 2 critically, in what is being investigated as a twin terror attack.

The first explosion occurred at a bus stop on Rechov Weizman near the Central Bus Station in Yerushalyim, injuring 11, including 2 who are in critical condition.

The second explosion occurred shortly after at the Ramot Junction, in which 2 people were lightly injured by flying shrapnel.

The victims were taken to Shaarei Tzedek and Hadassah Ein Kerem hospitals.

Initial reports state that the first bomb was hidden inside a bag at the bus stop and may have been strapped to a booby-trapped motorbike.

Police and the IDF were sweeping the area in search of possible suspects, and were checking other bus stops to ensure there are no explosive devices.

Yosef Gabbai, a medic from Ichud Hatzala who arrived first to give them first aid at the scene, said: “I was standing at a traffic light and heard the explosion at the bus stop. I arrived at the scene within a few seconds and encountered a young man who was serioisly wounded. I began to give him first aid while I asked the Ichud Hatzala headquarters to call the IDF to the scene. During the treatment, three more injured people came to me who were conscious and suffered bruises and injuries in moderate to severe and light condition.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)