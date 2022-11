A yeshivah bochur’s life was saved by his hat as the shrapnel that he found after the attack penetrated his hat rather than his head.

The bochur, a resident of Givat Zeev, attends Yeshivas Pinsk-Karlin.

After his life was saved, he davened Shacharis in a shul in Yerushalayim and afterward the mispallelim danced in honor of the neis he experienced.

