Baalebatim participating in this year’s iteration of Yarchei Kallah at Mir Yerushalayim were graced by a visit from the legendary Slabodker rosh yeshiva, HaGaon Harav Dov Laundau shlit”a.

The visit commenced with a shiur from the rosh yeshiva, followed by a massive Siyum HaShas attended by thousands.

Photo credits: Aryeh Leib Abrams

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)