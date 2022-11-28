Mazel Tov! At Age 45, Yaakov Shwekey Becomes A Saba

Mazel Tov to famed Jewish singer Yaakov Shwekey who became a Saba for the first time with the birth of his grandson in Jerusalem.

The baby was born to Shwekey’s daughter Adele and her husband Yitzchak Massry.

“Holding my first grandchild in the holy land is a feeling of just total gratitude towards the Creator of it all!” Shwekey wrote on his social media accounts.

“My mind still not believing what just occurred. I pray he sings his own song one day and makes his Creator proud! Mazel Tov!”