IDF Troops Come Under Attack Near Chevron After Jeeps Break Down [Videos]

Dozens of Arab rioters surrounded and attacked IDF troops after their jeeps broke down

in the village of Beit Ummar near Chevron on Monday evening.

The Arabs threw explosives and stones and even opened fire at the soldiers who responded with live fire and crowd dispersal methods.

Additional IDF forces arrived at the scene and rescued the soldiers and the jeeps.

According to Palestinian reports, one Arab was killed in the exchange of fire and nine were injured.

B’Chasdei Hashem, no IDF troops were injured in the incident.

According to the IDF spokesperson, the two military jeeps were on a routine patrol in Beit Ummar and got stuck due to a technical malfunction. An investigation into the incident has been launched.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)