NETANYAHU VS. CHAREIDIM? Incoming PM Says “Israel Won’t Be Governed by Talmud”

Binyamin Netanyahu, who is currently cobbling together a right-wing coalition in the Knesset, said that he will not allow his government allies to impose “Talmudic law” in Israel.

Netanyahu made the comment while responding to a question about his government’s likely inclusion of right-wing figures, like Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir.

“The main policy or the overriding policy of the government is determined by the Likud and frankly, by me. I think I have more than a modest influence on it,” Netanyahu told Bari Weiss’s “Common Sense” podcast.

“Israel is not going to be governed by Talmudic law,” he continued. “We’re not going to ban LGBT forums. As you know, my view on that is sharply different, to put it mildly. We’re going to remain a country of laws.”

Some key figures in Israel’s next government, like Religious Zionism leader Betzalel Smotrich, said they want Israel to be governed strictly by halacha. Avi Moaz, who Netanyahu plans to put in charge of “Jewish identity” has called to ban the annual LGBT parade in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu also said that he would prosecute Jews who carry out violent acts the same way he would prosecute Arabs who do so.

“Nobody gets a break for terrorism. If you are a Jew and you commit a terrorist act, you’ll be punished and should be punished like anyone else. Nobody cares,” he said. “Terrorism is defined and criminality should be defined by the nature of the act, not by the nature of the perpetrator.”

