HORROR IN MONSEY: Child Critical After Major Crash Involving School Bus Into House, With Car Under Bus [UPDATED]

Monsey Hatzolah was at the scene of a serious bus-involved MVA on Southgate Drive in Spring Valley on Thursday morning.

Witnesses reported that the bus, operated by the Ribnitzer schools, slammed into a home and pinned a car underneath it. How the accident unfolded has not yet been fully determined, but bystanders state that the bus struck two parked cars and dragged them with it down a hill and into a home.

21 patients were extricated from the wreck and 9 were transported to nearby hospitals, including at least 5 to trauma centers, with 2 in serious condition. One child is in critical condition after a horrific school bus crash this morning as reported earlier on YWN. Please say Tehillim for Yehoshua Herschel ben Sasha (יהושע העשיל בן שאשע) who is undergoing emergency brain surgery, YWN has been informed.

A massive law enforcement presence converged at the scene, with an investigation underway and expected to continue throughout the day. Rockland Chaveirim was also at the scene, assisting with traffic and other urgent matters.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)