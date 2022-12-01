HORROR IN MONSEY: Child Critical After Major Crash Involving School Bus Into House, With Car Under Bus [UPDATED]

Monsey Hatzolah was at the scene of a serious bus-involved MVA on Southgate Drive in Spring Valley on Thursday morning.
Witnesses reported that the bus, operated by the Ribnitzer schools, slammed into a home and pinned a car underneath it. How the accident unfolded has not yet been fully determined, but bystanders state that the bus struck two parked cars and dragged them with it down a hill and into a home.
21 patients were extricated from the wreck and 9 were transported to nearby hospitals, including at least 5 to trauma centers, with 2 in serious condition. One child is in critical condition after a horrific school bus crash this morning as reported earlier on YWN. Please say Tehillim for Yehoshua Herschel ben Sasha (יהושע העשיל בן שאשע) who is undergoing emergency brain surgery, YWN has been informed.
A massive law enforcement presence converged at the scene, with an investigation underway and expected to continue throughout the day. Rockland Chaveirim was also at the scene, assisting with traffic and other urgent matters.
what are the fireman doing under the bus in the video?
Many roads in Monsey are single-lane, very narrow and with sharp curves, going around hills and valleys. These country roads were not built for high volumes of traffic driving at high speeds.
People drive in Monsey at high speeds and with total disregard for safety.
Most roads don’t have sidewalks for pedestrians.
Monsey roads are NOT like the city roads!
Many accidents were caused as a result. Yidden have died R”L as a result of such driving! One frum lady R”L died THIS WEEK in a hit and run!
Will it take a frum yid to be arrested for reckless driving causing vehicular manslaughter?!
We might as well start the pidyon shvuim fund because it is bound to happen very soon, Hashem Yerachem.
(The preempted defence that “witnesses (with misguided good intentions) say the driver stopped and looked around for a while to see if he hit anything before driving off” – in the recent hit and run causing the death of a frum lady R”L – will be easily demolished in court once the driver is located and criminally charged)
Young drivers and even older ones just breeze through stop signs, cut off other drivers, and pass a driver “only driving at speed limit” by crossing into the oncoming traffic lane. And when the drivers get a ticket – of course, it’s antisemitism!
Nissim that there aren’t many more tragic accidents than those that already happen. How do we stop this madness, mazikim, sakonos nefoshos, and retzicha???
MAKING SURE NOTHING FLAMABALE IS LEAKING
Disco batteries and sometimes pinch the fuel line, if they can access.
Most probably cutting the fuel line and/or disconnecting the battery, as that location is usually where the battery is located.
There are new speed bumps on that street with not such good warning signs. It appears the bus didn’t notice the speed bump and lost control, thereby crashing into the house and taking two parked cars with him.
From the Post article, it sounds like the driver moved away from his seat and forgot to set the brakes. It happens all the time with tractor trailer drivers.
The 2 woman involved in the deadly Carlton Rd. accident in Monsey waited and searched the scene for a half hour and even stopped a passerby to help search. Until they were convinced that it must have been a deer they hit. Dark night and no reflectors. A rachmanus on all parties involved.
The Goldeneh Rebbitzen should get her facts straight before commenting.
A family member
netzhachamah:
You are 100% wrong. She is not talking about this particular case. She is talking in general. She is 100% right and its time to do something! Its not only monsey, its boro park, wiily etc. Yes us fruma Yidden. Just open your eyes next time when you are out on the street.
Just A quick note to that pyscho maniac sounding lady Rebbitzen Goldenpickanicerscreenname. The driver in the tragic carlton accident was actually going 25mph in a 30mph so as the last commenter said, have your facts straight before commenting.