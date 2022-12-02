SEE THE VIDEO: Biden on Running in 2024: “I Don’t Know About That”

President Joe Biden seemed to cast doubt on his plans to run for a second term in the White House while speaking at Tribal Nations Summit in Washington.

As Biden finished his speech, someone in the crowd yelled out, “Four more years!”

But the president waved off the comment, saying, “I don’t know about that. Thanks — thank you.”

His comment comes less than a month after the midterms in which his party did much better than expected, but also in which exit polls found that 66% of voters don’t want him to run for another term.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)