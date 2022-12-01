The 1st of 77

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

The Chofetz Chaim writes that of the 248 positive Mitzvos of the 613 Mitzvos in the Torah, there are only 77 that are applicable today. The Chofetz Chaim writes in his preface to his Sefer HaMitzvos HaKatzar that a person should review these Mitzvos twice a week. What follows is the first of the 77 Mitzvos with short thoughts and comments by Rabbi Yair Hoffman.

א. מצות עשה להאמין שיש אלוה נמצא. שנאמר (שמות כ, ב): “אנכי ה’ אלהיך וגו'” – והוא יתברך ויתעלה המציא כל הנמצאים וכל העולמות, מכוחו וחפצו יתברך, הוא המשגיח על כל דבר. וזהו יסוד הדת. ומי שלא יאמין זה, הוא כופר בעיקר, ואין לו חלק וזכות בישראל. וחייבים אנו למסור נפשנו ומאודנו על אמונה זו. והעיקר – שיקבע בנפשו שהאמת כן הוא, ואי אפשר בחילוף מזה. וזה נוהג בכל עת ורגע, בזכרים ובנקבות:

It is a positive commandment to believe that there is a G-d who exists. As it says (Exodus 20:2), “I am Hashem your G-d…” He (may He blessed and elevated) caused everything that exists to exist as well as all of the worlds. By virtue of His power and desire, may He be blessed, he oversees everything. This is the foundation of the religion.

One who does not believe this –

is a denier of that which is fundamental

He has no portion or merit in Israel.

We are obligated to stake our lives and our possessions on this belief. It is fundamental for a person to establish in his mind that this is the truth, and no alternative is possible. This [commandment] applies in all times and all places, to males and females.

**

In each generation, there are entirely untenable theories presented by deniers of Hashem. The current untenable theories are that everything evolved at random. The theory of Darwinian evolution was made before science was able to identify the systems that transpire within the cell. These systems cannot work in a gradual process. The cell cannot function unless all of these systems are in place. They all would have had to evolve simultaneously – an impossibility. It is forbidden to deny that which is fundamental.

The Alter of Slabodka explains (see Ohr HaTzafun Siman 1) that part of belief in Hashem is to realize that Hashem is the Ultimate Giver and the source of all good. He writes that both of these concepts are, in fact, one and the same. He proves it from the fact that Adam haRishon had only one Mitzvah – belief in hashem. Yet the Torah included the idea of Naaseh Adam b’Tzalmeinu, “Let us make man in our own image” – to teach us midos that we should consult with those below our station as well (see Rashi ibid). Perforce, both concepts are one.

The author can be reached at [email protected]