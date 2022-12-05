SEE THE VIDEO: Jewish UFC Fighter Has a Message for Antisemite Kanye West

Israeli UFC fighter Natan Levy took a few moments after his win against Genaro Valdez on Saturday night to address the antisemitic comments that have been spewing from rapper Kanye West in recent weeks.

“Kanye West, if you have a problem with me or my people, come see me, bro,” Levy said, adding that he’s “proud” to be Jewish and he’s willing to “fight for it” and “fight for my people.”

