Adderall Shortage: What Are Your Options?

Millions of Americans rely on Adderall to get them through the day, but a severe shortage of the drug has many people suffering and even turning to the black market to get their hands on it.

The FDA has put out a statement about the shortage, saying:

“The FDA recognizes the potential impact that reduced availability of certain products may have on health care providers and patients. While the agency does not manufacturer drugs and cannot require a pharmaceutical company to make a drug, make more of a drug, or change the distribution of a drug, the public should rest assured the FDA is working closely with numerous manufacturers and others in the supply chain to understand, mitigate and prevent or reduce the impact of intermittent or reduced availability of certain products. The FDA understands that manufacturers expect availability to continue to increase in the near future.”

In the meantime, what should people who need it do? Right now, the best option is to speak to your prescribing doctor about taking other, similar medications like Ritalin, Concerta, or Strattera.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)