Surprising Meeting: What Did  The Brisker Rosh Yeshivah & HaGaon HaRav Laundau Discuss?

On the background of the ongoing coalition negotiations, a surprising meeting took place recently in Bnei Brak when the Brisker Rosh Yeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Avraham Yehoshua Soloveitchik, went to the home of Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau.

The two Roshei Yeshivah held an hour-long discussion about various issues, including the subject of a new army draft law, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

HaRav Soloveitchik told HaRav Landau that apparently the time has come to correct the injustices against the Olam HaTorah by passing a law that would completely exempt lomdei Torah from being drafted into the army.

HaRav Landau responded that it doesn’t appear as if a complete exemption law is shayach but he believes that the Chareidi parties should demand the repassing of the Tal Law, which was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2012, as well as the passing of the “override clause,’ which would prevent the Supreme Court from invalidating the law.

HaRav Landau said that he heard that Agudas Yisrael is working very hard to advance the Tal Law, adding: “How fortunate they and how fortunate is their lot, as they are thereby saving generations of talmudei yeshivos.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)