Herzog Partially Grants Netanyahu’s Request, Extends Mandate By 10 Days

President Issac Herzog informed Prime Minister-designate Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday that he is extending his mandate to form a government by only ten more days.

Netanyahu on Thursday evening had submitted a request to Herzog for the 14-day extension permitted by law, saying “negotiations are in full swing and much progress has been made – however, according to the rate of progress so far, I will require all the days of extension that you have the power to give me according to the law in order to form the government.”

Herzog wrote a response letter on Friday, granting Netanyahu only ten more days to form a government, until Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He did not specify why he did not grant the full 14-day extension.

Netanyahu signed coalition deals with the Religious Zionist Party, Otzma Yehudit, and Noam parties but has yet to sign deals with UTJ and Shas.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)