Israel Police Say Tel Aviv “Car Accident” Is A Suspected Terror Attack

Israel Police believe that a “car accident” that occurred in Tel Aviv on Thursday was actually a terror attack, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday.

A visibly religious Jew was standing outside a shul on Thursday afternoon when a car rammed into him, moderately injuring him. He was evacuated to Ichilov Hospital for medical treatment.

The Palestinian car driver, 31, was arrested and questioned by the police. A preliminary investigation revealed that he was in Israel illegally. The case was transferred to the Shin Bet, where it is now being investigated as a suspected terror attack.

The injured man, Gilad Tanami, told Channel 12 News from his hospital bed: “I knew from the beginning it was a terror attack,” he said, explaining that he was wearing tzitzis [confirming his identity as a Jew] and standing outside a shul talking to a friend. “I saw a car speeding toward me,” he said. “My friend took a step back and managed to pull me back a bit, which saved my life. I flew into the air as he continued with his car and then collided with a pillar.”

