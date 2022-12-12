Gun Battle In Jenin: IDF Forces Arrest 3 Terrorists, Palestinians Claim Teen Girl Killed

Border Police undercover officers and Shin Bet operatives carried out a counterterrorism operation in Jenin overnight Sunday.

The officers came under heavy fire as they entered the area and a number of Palestinians were injured during the ensuing gun battle, at least one critically. Israeli security forces arrested three wanted terrorists.

In the video below, Israeli security forces come under fire as they exit their vehicle:

The Israeli security forces then enter a storefront and later emerge with bound terror suspects:

Gunfire was heard in other parts of Jenin as well:

Following the gun battle, Palestinian media reported that a 15-year-old Palestinian teenaged girl standing on the roof of a building was killed in the exchange of fire between the terrorists and Israeli security forces. The Palestinians claim that she was shot by Israeli fire but the IDF spokesperson said that this cannot be determined at this stage and the incident is under investigation.

The spokesperson emphasized that the teen was at the scene of a battle in Jenin at which Palestinian terrorists opened fire at IDF forces and that “security forces will continue to act to combat terrorism wherever necessary while making an effort to avoid harming those uninvolved.”

Israeli security forces also operated in a number of other areas throughout Yehudah and Shomron overnight Sunday and arrested 18 terror suspects.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)