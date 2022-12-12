MAILBAG: Kashrus Must Extend Beyond the Food

It was with no small amount of dismay that I recently witnessed one of the most troubling things I’ve ever encountered in a frum establishment. I was participating in a business meeting at a high-end kosher establishment in New York City when a woman walked over to our table.
We had just sat down and taking one quick look at her, I was appalled. If she hadn’t immediately introduced herself as our waitress, I would have assumed someone had ordered “adult entertainment” for us. I don’t say that as a joke.
Without getting into the gory specifics, the woman was dressed beyond inappropriately. Professional, yes, but with an unbelievable lack of modesty, including tight, revealing, and suggestive outerwear. I couldn’t believe it.
Here we have an ostensibly frum establishment with a kashrus agency certifying it as kosher and okay to eat at, but what is going on inside is a far cry from anything a frum Jew should be near! Is non-Jewish music blaring on the speakers while Frum people sit there something to ignore?
Why is this okay? Why are kashrus agencies content with affixing their certification on a restaurant that isn’t doing the barest minimum to ensure that halacha can be observed when eating there? Why are restaurant owners okay with their employees being a michshol to their patrons?
I fear that the reason this is happening at all is because too many of us are so desperate to be seen like the rest of the U.S. We want a restaurant to be indistinguishable from a non-Jewish establishment, with the only difference being that the food happens to be kosher. And that’s a big problem.
Food being kosher is wonderful. But the establishment itself has to be kosher too. And if they can’t or won’t be, perhaps they shouldn’t be given kashrus certification in the first place.
Yaakov D – Far Rockaway
NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.
We are living in 2022 not the early 1900’s. There are ramifications for discriminating against outerwear, as long as outerwear is being worn. What’s offensive to you may be alright with the masses. You have the option to eat there or not, but to say an establishment should lose its hechshar because your uncomfortable would be a major lawsuit for the establishment and the hechshar provided
Yaakov D, MAYBE IT’S YOUR SISTER?
Many Jewish brothers and sisters unfortunately behave this way through no fault of their own.
I agree that it is inappropriate, but if it were your sister / cousin and you’re the owner of the store and they came in like this, would you tell them ‘get the heck out of here’ as many stupid jewish owners have done and only cause more hurt.
Hashem put you in this situation, so deal with it like a mature adult – Imagine you needed to be at a high profile meeting in a non Jewish establishment – how would you react?
Why are restaurant owners okay with their employees being a michshol to their patrons?
That my friend is the question….not the Kashrus orgs. This is at the discretion of the owners, as is sports bar themed establishments and other types.
Mi K’amcha Yisroel!!!!
How many “KOSHER” hotels have or had mixed swimming? Why is that different?
How many “KOSHER” caterers allow mixed dancing?
“The woman was dressed beyond inappropriately. Professional, yes, but with an unbelievable lack of modesty…”
The issue here is the absence of an objective (bright line) test for tzinius or modesty. You note the server was dressed “professionally” which would suggest at least a minimal effort on her part to respect her perception of the norms for a restaurant catering to frum customers. Often that translates into assuming that means long sleeves/skirt length to the knees and avoiding cleavage is sufficient but ignores “form fitting” and other items which obviously you found “inappropriate”. Its surprising that the manager/mashgicah on the premises didn’t observe what you observed and perhaps offere this woman a sweater, apron or some other means of allowing her to complete her day of work while counseling her on future dress.
You should IMMEDIATELY call the Kashrus agency certifying that immoral restaurant to let them know. If that doesn’t help, you should bring it to the attention of Gedolei Yisroel.
I have a problem when I go into any of the supermarkets in heavily Jewish neighborhoods. Their hired male workers don’t pull up their pants and if they have to bend over, I can’t even say what I see. It’s not just women.
I’m guessing it wasn’t the best hechsher in town. Maybe you should consider upping your kashrus standards in response.
@areivim – I wrote this letter. The hechser is OU Glatt.
I chose not to name the establishment, and allow the hechsher to deal with this.
Many establishments have a dress code. It’s not that hard to implement that as a requirement for certification.
Personally, I would DAVKA patronize an establishment where you don’t walk out with 20-30 additional issurim d’oraysa in your pocket.
I’m sure there are many like me, so it would make good business sense as well.
employees represent the establishment….stop with this woke garbage…period….I agree if you are in a Kosher restaurant…dress appropriately, I walk out when goyem come in and dress like sodomites….that is my choice……walking out on society is the next thing
How about this as something hashgochas should get into (but never will): Collusion and price-fixing.
Former manager of a Monsey pizza shop told me that Monsey pizza shops collectively set prices and quality standards.
They do this so as to ensure little-to-no competition, neither on price nor quality.
Prices are set as high as possible and quality as low as they can get away with.
Agreements are made not only on prices, but how much cheese will be on the pizza and that sushi ingredients be of similar standard (in his words, “garbage.”)
Simple comparisons show that this extends to supermarkets as well.
Take-out rotisserie chicken (no side dishes):
Monsey kosher supermarket: $32.
Costco price: $4.99 (a loss leader, but not by a lot).
Stop ‘N Shop: $7.99
Shoprite: $7.99
Safeway price: $8.99
Whole Foods: $10.99
I agree with the writer 100% but then again, for the same reason you shouldn’t be on YWN because they also have no problem posting pictures or videos with immodestly dressed women.
The point is well taken – restaurant owners of kosher establishments should MOST DEFINITELY have a dress code that employees must comply with. Yes, the kashrus agencies should insist on it, and in Eretz Yisroel, they absolutely do.
Counterpoint – in every retail industry right now, and especially the food industry, it is EXTREMELY hard to find workers, let alone properly clothed workers. Some establishments have cut their hours of operation, and some have simply closed up shop. Not letting anyone off the hook here, but let’s be דן לכף זכות. Owners are trying their best to survive. I’m sure if you request to speak to the manager, and politely inform him/her about your discomfort with what happened, he/she will immediately address the situation. It is in everyone’s best interest.
This is definitely an issue. The mashgiach may not even know about this as he probably is concentrating more on the food and on the people working in the kitchen than the people serving the food outside the kitchen.
This is really an issue that needs to get taken up with the manager of the establishment. If someone went up to the mashgiach and told him, he would would probably say to go talk to the manager.
my rav said, I should never eat out, in the lakewood of old restaurants were banned.
I Agree with the writer. I have had similar issue and Q regarding “kosher” establishments playing non Jewish (and definitely not kosher) music. I asked at 2 different establishments for them to turn down the music or play something Jewish, and was told the owner doesn’t allow. I haven’t gone back to either place again.
I smell a revenue opportunity for kosher authorities: add an additional designation for tznius personnel. So a restaurant could have a kosher food certification, and a tznius certification.
If the kosher restaurant has problems with insects and/or rodents, should it lose its kosher certification? A professional exterminator once told me that EVERY RESTAURANT has these problems, kosher or not.
If the kosher restaurant’s owners are stealing tips from the waiters, or cheating on their income taxes, should it lose its kosher certification?
If the kosher restaurant’s owners speak Lashon HaRa or Nivul Peh or Laitzonus, should it lose its kosher certification?
If the kosher restaurant’s owners do not give anything to tzedakah, should it lose its kosher certification?
The Mishnah in tractate Pesachim, chapter 1, paragraph 2 says: “Ain LeDavar Sof”.
The Mishnah in tractate Yoma, chapter 1, paragraph 1 says: “Ain LeDavar Sof”.