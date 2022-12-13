Is Trump Really Running for President? Not a Single Campaign Event Held Month After Launch

Donald Trump announced his bid for the White House in 2024 on November 15th, but since then has not held a single rally or fundraiser, raising questions over whether the former president is indeed running again or just setting up an excuse for when the DOJ indicts him.

The latter would make sense and is probably a smart move. With Trump officially running for the presidency, if the Justice Department slaps him with charges, he can complain of being targeted by Attorney General Merrick Garland because Democrats don’t want him to become president again. And it also explains why Trump hasn’t held any rallies – the entire campaign is just for show.

Instead of making headlines about policy and other matters related to the presidency, Trump has instead gained attention for hosting antisemites at Mar-a-Lago. Not a good look for a presidential candidate. Equally not a good look was his call to terminate the Constitution so he could become president again.

Trump has brought in some staffers to help his presidential run, but there is still no campaign manager. He hasn’t left Florida since announcing his bid, addressed the Republican Jewish Coalition gathering virtually, and didn’t campaign in person for his handpicked candidate Herschel Walker in the Senate runoff in Georgia.

As Brett Samuels wrote for The Hill, Trump “appears to be a candidate in name only” and the quiet from his campaign has “fueled chatter that Trump is as politically weak as he’s ever been — giving others weighing 2024 campaigns more food for thought.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)