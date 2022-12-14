VEILED THREAT: Putin Loads Nuclear-Capable ICBM Into Launch Position

Russia’s defense ministry has released a video of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) being loaded into a silo launcher, a clear threat to Western countries opposing its war in Ukraine.

Russian media reports that the missile, the RS-24 Yars, has a capacity “12 times greater than the American bomb that destroyed Hiroshima” and can fly up to 12,000 kilometers (7,456 miles), putting the U.S. and all of Europe in its crosshairs.

It takes just 7 minutes to prepare the missile for launch and can be launched from a variety of sites, including unprepared ones on the battlefield.

Putin oversaw the launch of a similar Yars nuclear-capable missile in October in a mock attack on Western countries. In that same drill, Russian forces practiced its planned response to a Western nuclear attack.

