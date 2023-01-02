A 1st: Porush To Be Appointed As Jerusalem Minister, Will Have Authority Over Meron

Following a period of deliberation, UTJ MK Meir Porush confirmed on Monday with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu that he will be officially appointed as the Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister and be responsible for Meron, including implementing the recommendations of the state commission of inquiry into the Meron disaster.

Porush had been promised the Jerusalem Affairs Ministry but was deliberating over whether to accept it since he preferred to serve as a deputy minister – as part of the general ideology of the Chareidi MKs to avoid serving in ministerial positions. However, the members of the state commission of inquiry into the Meron disaster had determined that only a minister can have authority over Meron.

Kikar H’Shabbat reported that since some Rebbes on the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah HaChassidus were opposed to Porush serving as a minister, Porush had appealed to the members of the state inquiry to receive authority for Meron while serving as a deputy minister but his request was refused.

Porush deliberated over the decision for a number of days, even canceling the handover ceremony with former minister Ze’ev Elkin, which was scheduled for Sunday afternoon. But ultimately after consulting with his Rabbanim and the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah HaChassidus, he made a final decision on Monday to accept the position.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)