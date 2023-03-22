WATCH: Anarchists Burst Into Housing Minister Goldknopf’s Speech





Left-wing protesters burst into the auditorium where Housing Minister Yitzchak Goldknopf was speaking at the Israel Land Authority conference in Tel Aviv on Wednesday morning.

Protesters had congregated in front of the Eretz Yisrael museum, where the conference was held, and several burst in the hall during Goldknopf’s speech. “You want to destroy the Supreme Court!” one of them shouted. Others joined and shouted: “Busha, go home.”

Goldknopf stopped speaking but then continued after the protesters were forcibly evicted from the hall by security guards.

In the wake of the protest, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who were both scheduled to speak as well, canceled their speeches.

