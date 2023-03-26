Head Of Shomron Regional Council Sets Up An Office In Huwara





The head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, moved his office to the village of Huwara on Sunday morning in protest of the repeated terror attacks in the village.

Two IDF soldiers were seriously and moderately injured shortly before the end of Shabbos, the third attack in Huwara since the beginning of March.

Thousands of Jews living in the Shomron are forced to drive through Huwara on a daily basis as a major road, Route 60, passes through the town, and even when they’re not being shot at, they come under almost daily stone-throwing attacks.

“The Huwara road has become a bloodbath and terrorists are trying to murder and are murdering residents in broad daylight,” Dagan said. “It’s an unbearable situation when a person leaves his house and doesn’t know if he’ll return in the evening. We will not accept this situation. We will not accept the abandonment of our residents here in Shomron or anywhere else. Unfortunately, the government’s lack of action is beginning to feel like hefkerut.”

“We demand that the government return the security checkpoints that check the vehicles leaving Shechem – and not for a short time. We demand that the weapons be collected, that the shops in Huwara that provide shelter for murderous terrorists be closed down, and that a military operation be launched against the terrorist Palestinian Authority – Operation Defensive Shield 2. The blood of our residents will not be made hefker.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)