Yom Tov Titles from ArtScroll!

Reb Meilech On the Haggadah

Reb Meilech Biderman has touched all of Klal Yisrael with his messages of chizuk, bringing us uplift and hope, filling us with confidence that we can make good things better. Now, Reb Meilech on the Haggadah, written by bestselling author Yisroel Besser, brings his message of emunah and hope to our Seder table. This Haggadah has already sold over 15,000 copies!

Reb Meilech will enliven our Seder as only he can, with beautiful divrei Torah, delightful stories, and wise insights.

Rav Daniel Glatstein on the Haggadah





Rabbi Daniel Glatstein is one of the contemporary Jewish world’s most popular speakers and respected maggidei shiur. Rav Daniel Glatstein on the Haggadah features comprehensive analyses on fascinating subjects such as “Who Wrote the Haggadah?”, “What is the Structure of the Haggadah?”, “How Many Words Are in the Haggadah?” and many other basic issues that give us a deeper understanding of the Haggadah and, indeed, the entire experience of Yetzias Mitzrayim. This Haggadah is already in its second printing!

Rav Chaim – The Life and Legacy of the Sar HaTorah, Rav Shmaryahu Yosef Chaim Kanievsky

Rav Chaim Kanievsky was the Sar HaTorah, master of every area of Torah knowledge and author of dozens of Torah works on topics ranging from the basic to the arcane. He was a fount of guidance, comfort, and blessing to tens of thousands. His diligence in Torah was legendary, yet he opened his home and his heart to all who sought him. But despite all the stories we have heard, there is so much more. And Rabbi Naftali Weinberger is the perfect person to give us the rest of the story. His unparalleled access to Rav Chaim and his family enabled him to produce this fascinating biography, giving us an insider’s view of the Sar HaTorah’s remarkable life and achievements, including warm and personal stories heard directly from the family and rare photographs appearing in print for the very first time. This book has already sold over 25,000 copies!

Kisvei HaRambam

Study the foundations of Jewish belief from a primary source. In Kisvei HaRambam, writings of the Rambam, including his famous 13 Principles of Faith and related selections, are translated phrase-by-phrase, annotated, and elucidated with additional insights. Enlightening, inspiring, and engrossing, this new ArtScroll commentary provides an opportunity to engage with fundamental aspects of the Torah in English and understand them clearly as never before.

Living Emunah on Shidduchim





Rabbi David Ashear, author of the bestselling and groundbreaking Living Emunah series, brings his unforgettable emunah insights and stories to one of the most important – and stressful – parts of our lives: finding a shidduch for our children or ourselves.

With more than 300,000 copies in print, the Living Emunah series has touched so many lives. In Living Emunah on Shidduchim, Rabbi Ashear shows us how everyone involved in the world of shidduchim – parents, friends, shadchanim, and, of course, those waiting for their basherte – can turn a challenging and tense time into a vehicle for growth, tranquility, and ever-strengthening emunah.

90 Seconds – The Epic Story of Eli Beer and United Hatzalah





The amazing work of Israel’s United Hatzalah began when five-year-old Eli Beer saw a tragic accident and dreamed of being the one to save the victim. While still a young teen, Eli set out to make that dream come true, creating an underground network of pioneering EMTs who were determined to bring their life-saving skills to victims in only 90 seconds, no matter where they were. 90 Seconds, written by bestselling author Rabbi Nachman Seltzer, is the story of how a boy who failed in school created the world’s largest all-volunteer emergency service. It’s the story of dramatic rescues, sometimes under fire. Of life-changing and life-saving innovations such as the “ambucycle.” It is the story of how with determination, vision, self-sacrifice and compassion – and, of course, siyata diShmaya – lives can be saved and dreams can come true.

Lifelines 4

The first volumes of the Lifelines series were greeted with immense excitement by thousands of readers, who clamored for more. C. Saphir gives us more of what we love in LifeLines 4, showing, again, how one of the most effective ways we have to face – and surmount – our own challenges is to meet others who have overcome their challenges with courage, grace and emunah. LifeLines 4 contains authentic accounts of those who have had to deal with life’s trials and emerged stronger and wiser, plus “postscripts” that give us the “story behind the story.”

Novominsk on Chumash Volume 2

In Novominsk on Chumash Volume 2, Rabbi Yecheskel Ostreicher, a talmid of Rav Yaakov Perlow, the Novominsker Rebbe zt”l, draws upon the rebbe’s shiurim, speeches and writings to give us a rich and rewarding understanding of the fundamentals of Yiddishkeit and the rebbe’s hashkafas hachaim through his analysis of the weekly parashah. In these pages, we find fascinating explanations of the words of Sefer Vayikra, Bamidbar and Devarim, inspiring vignettes about the rebbe, and a penetrating glimpse into his unique worldview, perspectives, and life lessons.

The Food You Love Pesach Planner

Food You Love, the bestselling cookbook from Rorie Weisberg, CHC, a noted recipe developer, health columnist and founder of Full ‘N Free, has shown us how to enjoy the foods we love, including over 120 kosher-for-Pesach recipes. Now, in her tried-and-tested bonus 74-page full-color Pesach planner, Rorie provides:

• a complete Food You Love menu for every day of Pesach

• practical tips on feeling full and energized all Yom Tov

• clear and easy-to-follow tips to make Pesach prep a breeze!

Planner Free With Cookbook Purchase, or $9.99 On Its Own

There’s More to the Story

When you read a story from Rabbi Yechiel Spero, you know there will be more. More inspiration. More surprises. More lessons and more uplift.

In There’s More to the Story, you’ll read stories about the man who ran the world’s most grueling marathon – in his bedroom, where he was trapped by Covid-19. About the Holocaust survivor who told the judge he’d earned his doctorate – in the university of life. About the mix-up that sent a gorgeous three-layered cake to a young boy’s classroom siyum, and ensured he would stay Torah-observant many years later. These stories are, indeed, a treasure trove, gems sparkling with emunah, ahavas Yisrael, and the power of prayer and hashgachah pratis: a precious gift from a master storyteller.

Did This Ever Happen to You?





Rabbi Fishel Schachter knows what happens in our lives. The little annoyances and the big challenges. The happiness and the angst. He knows what happens to us – because it often happens to him as well! And when “life” happens – the vanishing parking space, the bored kids on vacation, the last minute pre-Shabbos misadventures – he knows what we should do. Learn a lesson of hashgachah pratis. Think of a story that enhances our emunah. Discover an insight that puts everything in a different – more positive – light. Remember to thank Hashem for everything. And, of course, smile and find the joy in His plans for us. In Did This Ever Happen to You? Rabbi Schachter, a popular speaker, columnist and storyteller, combines practical advice in chinuch and middos development with anecdotes and stories that are always engaging and often laugh-out-loud funny.

Rav Chaim Kanievsky on Siddur – Shabbos

Imagine … davening with Rav Chaim Kanievsky at your side. If you ever merited to see Rav Chaim Kanievsky zt”l praying, you felt your own tefillos, your prayers, grow more fervent, more heart-filled, more real. We can no longer see his face shining with holiness – but we can still be inspired, both by his own insights into the words of the siddur and related stories about Rav Chaim and his illustrious family. Rav Chaim Kanievsky on Siddur – Shabbos includes insights on the words and themes of the Shabbos tefillos shared directly by Rav Chaim and collected from his extensive writings, as well as dozens of stories about Rav Chaim, his wife Rebbetzin Kanievsky, and his illustrious family. Compiled by Rabbi Shai Graucher, who was an almost-daily visitor to Rav Chaim’s home, this is a work that will bring your davening to a whole new level.

Living Chessed

Chesed. It’s in your hands. (And in your smile. And mouth. And feet. And in countless other ways.) From the Talmud to the Rambam to the Chofetz Chaim – and many other Torah sources – we learn how to deal with even the most challenging and turbulent times: la’asok b’Torah v’chessed. To busy ourselves with Torah learning and performing acts of chessed, kindness, to others. Of course, we all try to be “nice” to others, but to fill our days and nights with chessed?

In Living Chessed, Rabbi Avrohom Asher Makovsky shares with us many Torah sources that talk about chessed, inspirational insights and guidance and, above all, stories of how chessed – even something as small as a compliment, a smile, or a hug – can transform the lives of both the one giving and the one receiving the chessed. Living Chessed will show us how we can, indeed, “live chessed” throughout our days, enriching the lives of others. And enriching our own lives as well.

The Weekly Parashah Series Haggadah





This unique Haggadah was designed to keep children, ages 8 and up, engaged, excited, and involved, from the first moments of the Seder to the last.

The Weekly Parashah Series Haggadah includes:

-The entire Haggadah text, in Hebrew and in readable, understandable English.

-A kid-friendly commentary that brings the Haggadah to life.

-“Say it at the Seder” – Unusual and fun explanations of the Haggadah for children to share with everyone at the Seder.

-Fascinating Facts – All kinds of interesting stuff about the Seder and Yetzias Mitzrayim.

-Questions Anyone? – Mah Nishtanah has four questions. Here are a lot more!

-The Haggadah in our Lives – Life lessons young readers can really use!

-Who’s Who in the Haggadah — A fascinating look at some of the people in the Haggadah.

Uncle Moishy – The Very Best Pesach Surprise

There’s great excitement in Meir and Malka’s house. Pesach is coming, and there is so much to do. Mommy has to rest because she’s just brought home the new twins! How will the family be ready in time for the Seder? No worries! Uncle Moishy is here to help! Together with Pesach food, he’s bringing Pesach lessons and Pesach fun!

Like the other books in the Uncle Moishy series, Uncle Moishy: The Very Best Pesach Surprise will delight children as it teaches them lessons in responsibility, in teamwork, and in doing mitzvos with zerizus. With its engaging illustrations and charming rhymes, Uncle Moishy: The Very Best Pesach Surprise will make Pesach prep, and the holiday itself, a time of happiness and laughter, something the entire family will enjoy together.

