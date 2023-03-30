Nikki Haley: “Outrageous For Biden To Lecture Israel On Internal Affairs”





Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Wednesday slammed US President Joe Biden for meddling in Israel’s domestic affairs following his comments to the press on Tuesday about the “health of democracy” in Israel.

“It’s outrageous for Joe Biden to lecture Israel on a matter that is entirely their domestic concern,” Haley stated.

“We would never want the Israeli government to push America on issues surrounding our Supreme Court, and they wouldn’t do it.

“We should let Israelis decide this themselves,” Haley asserted.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio went even further than Haley, saying that Biden’s interference in Israeli internal affairs places it at heightened risk of being attacked by its enemies.

“If during these already dangerous days Israel is attacked by Hezbollah, Hamas or Iran it will be because Joe Biden decided to involve himself in Israeli politics,” Rubio stated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)