Nikki Haley: “Outrageous For Biden To Lecture Israel On Internal Affairs”

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Wednesday slammed US President Joe Biden for meddling in Israel’s domestic affairs following his comments to the press on Tuesday about the “health of democracy” in Israel.
“It’s outrageous for Joe Biden to lecture Israel on a matter that is entirely their domestic concern,” Haley stated.
“We would never want the Israeli government to push America on issues surrounding our Supreme Court, and they wouldn’t do it.
“We should let Israelis decide this themselves,” Haley asserted.
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio went even further than Haley, saying that Biden’s interference in Israeli internal affairs places it at heightened risk of being attacked by its enemies.
“If during these already dangerous days Israel is attacked by Hezbollah, Hamas or Iran it will be because Joe Biden decided to involve himself in Israeli politics,” Rubio stated.
Especially since Biden is coming out against democracy and rule of law and in favor of autocracy as a form of government. However most American persons of Jewish descent support the Israeli ruling class, and they are the leading supporters of the Democratic party, and in a recent shift, the Democratic party is now the party of the elites so it is reasonable they perceive the people supporting the judicial reform as yet another “basket of deplorables”.
Biden is president. Bibi needs to get in line
Niki Haley and Marco Rubio have spent half of their political lives criticizing what they consider undemocratic policies of foreign governments so its a bit ironic for them to give musar to President Biden for his comments regarding the need for negotiations on the pending judicial reforms. But on the other hand, why expect any consistency from these politicians on either side of the aisle.
Dorah,
Your constant, vile mah yafis posts supporting Brainless Brandon over Jews shows that your chosen religion is woke and not Judaism. Quislings like you happily volunteered as Kapos during the Holocaust and a nice warm spot is waiting for you to join them in eternity.
GH:
It’s one thing to criticize the actions of a foreign government. It’s something else completely to meddle in the internal politics of a foreign government.
But of course Biden is just following in the footsteps of his former master, Mr. Obama.
GHD, Haley and Rubio have criticized ILLEGITIMATE governments who run dictatorships, not duly elected democratic governments who are trying to suppress a coup and institute democratic government.
Dopi: You distinguish yourself with your invocation of the Shoah to any disagreement. Millions of Israelis and Americans disagree with Bibi who was able to solicit an invitation to address a joint session of Congress to express his objections to the proposed Iran Treaty (which I also opposed). When Biden gets equal time at the Knesset, you might have a point if you can find a civil way to express it.
Milhouse,
In Dorah’s enlightened opinion, any government not pledging allegiance to his woke religion is an illegitimate dictatorship, especially if elected by those he views as “primitives”.
Goyem in line Dominic. Stand back
Dorah,
Thanks so much for raising that incident. Mr. Netanyahu was invited to address Congress by the Republican leadership and the administration was livid when he accepted. Forty-eight democrats boycotted the speech, along with the independently idiotic Bernie. Brainless Brandon, his puppet master Obama and the nocturnal stain from the state department didn’t attend and claimed not to have even watched the speech.
These are the Israel haters you constantly defend, even criticizing and mocking Jews while you do so. You’re a Quisling and a traitor.