WAKING UP: Americans Increasingly Turning to “Dumb Phones” as Worries Over Smartphones Increase





While dumb phones are becoming consistently less popular on a global scale, the same cannot be said for the United States. HMD Global, which produces Nokia phones, continues to sell millions of mobile devices resembling those from the early 2000s, and they’re not the only ones.

Such devices include “feature phones,” which are conventional flip or slide phones with extra features such as GPS or a hotspot.

“I think you can see it with certain Gen Z populations — they’re tired of the screens,” Jose Briones, dumb phone influencer and moderator of the subreddit, “r/dumbphones,” told CNBC. “They don’t know what is going on with mental health and they’re trying to make cutbacks.”

HMD Global reported an increase in feature flip phone sales in the U.S. in 2022, with tens of thousands of units sold every month, a period during which feature phone sales declined globally.

Companies are now capitalizing on the increased interest in dumb phones, with businesses light Punkt and Light between two of the growing number of companies catering to this trend.

