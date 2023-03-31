FIREWORKS: Chaya Raichik AKA Libs of TikTok Confronts AOC in Capitol Building





Jewish social media star Chaya Raichik, better known as “Libs of TikTok,” and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez engaged in a war of words in the Capitol building on Thursday after Raichik filed an ethics complaint against the leftist congresswoman.

The ethics complaint alleges that AOC lied about Raichik during a hearing in which AOC said her work “culminated in a real-life harassment and bomb threat to the Boston Children’s Hospital.”

Raichik hand-delivered the ethics complaint to AOC’s office, but the congresswoman wasn’t there at the time. However, she met her later in the building and posed for a picture with her before initiating a direct confrontation.

I “just delivered an ethics complaint to your office because you lied about me in a committee hearing,” Raichik told her.

“Uh-huh. Oh hi! Yeah no, I actually didn’t,” a flustered Ocasio-Cortez said.

“I never inspired a bomb threat,” Raichik replied while AOC accused her of being “actually super transphobic and I never want to share a space with you!”

