FIREWORKS: Chaya Raichik AKA Libs of TikTok Confronts AOC in Capitol Building

Jewish social media star Chaya Raichik, better known as “Libs of TikTok,” and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez engaged in a war of words in the Capitol building on Thursday after Raichik filed an ethics complaint against the leftist congresswoman.
The ethics complaint alleges that AOC lied about Raichik during a hearing in which AOC said her work “culminated in a real-life harassment and bomb threat to the Boston Children’s Hospital.”
Raichik hand-delivered the ethics complaint to AOC’s office, but the congresswoman wasn’t there at the time. However, she met her later in the building and posed for a picture with her before initiating a direct confrontation.
I “just delivered an ethics complaint to your office because you lied about me in a committee hearing,” Raichik told her.
“Uh-huh. Oh hi! Yeah no, I actually didn’t,” a flustered Ocasio-Cortez said.
“I never inspired a bomb threat,” Raichik replied while AOC accused her of being “actually super transphobic and I never want to share a space with you!”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Massive chilul hashem.
This is not the Jewish way.
Unnaceptable!!! It makes you wonder how come that weirdo “aoc” who is known to be quite unstable, can allow herself to display this kind of attitude, what an obnoxious freak! She’s rude, dumb as hell, and better learn how to respect people instead of hiding behind her lgbt “cause”! Aoc, easy on amphetamines, perhaps someone needs to teach you what humble is!
Miss Raichik is unfortunately overrated. She can barely string a sentence together, doesn’t seem too analytical, or ready for prime time. Her successful twitter channel is the result of her watching really really shmutzy content all day.
Whoever criticizes Chaya Raichik simply has no idea what she has accomplished! She has courage and goes ahead despite all the threats, etc.
Mrs. Raichik; Hashem zul eich bentchen beKol Tuv and hatzlacha with the great shlichus he has bestowed on you!
A good Shabbos!
Dorah,
Are you going to call Chaya Raichik “drech” once again, you Quisling Kapo?
I read people criticizing her. Like if AOC was sooo coherent and being pro indoctrination children with transgender ideology was such a Kiddush H’. I don’t have a clue what’s with people’s brains.
I had a lot more respect for Raichik before I saw this video.
She should stick to her LOTT role.
Why is it a Chillul Hashem? Please explain