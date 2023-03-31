NOT HAVING IT: DeSantis Says He Will Not Assist With Attempts to Extradite Trump From Florida





Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday night that he will do nothing to assist prosecutors extradite Trump from Florida if the former president refuses to go to New York once his indictment is unsealed.

“The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head,” DeSantis tweeted Thursday. “It is un-American.”

“The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct,” he continued. “Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent.”

“Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda.”

The indictment reportedly includes 34 counts relating to the falsification of business records in connection with hush money payments he made during the 2016 presidential election.

