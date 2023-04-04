FASCINATING: Watch How El Al Cleans Its Planes For Pesach





In the sky and around the world, EL AL is your home away from home, so when it comes to Pesach it should be no surprise that EL AL treats their planes like their homes.

Planning for Pesach cleaning begins in December, ensuring that each plane has enough time on the ground for a full and thorough cleaning and kashering before Yom Tov. All equipment is cleaned, koshered or replaced and every corner and crevice is vacuumed.

Wouldn’t it be nice to have EL AL come and clean your house?

Chag Kasher V’Samayach!