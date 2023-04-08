TERROR ON PESACH: 1 Dead, 7 Wounded In Tel Aviv Terror Attack On Shabbos





A 36-year-old Italian tourist was murdered and seven tourists were wounded on Friday night in a ramming attack in Tel Aviv.

An Arab rammed his car into a group of British and Italian tourists on the Tel Aviv promenade, killing one, moderately wounding one, and lightly injuring four.

An investigation of the incident revealed that the terrorist drove from north to south near the Charles Clore Promenade, drove on the sidewalk, and hit the tourists. He then continued driving on a nearby bicycle path, where he was shot by a nearby police officer. He lost control of his car, which overturned, and he was killed in the crash.

In the wake of the attack, which followed the murderous terror attack on Friday morning in the Jordan Valley, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu ordered the mobilization of all Border Guard reserves, as well as additional IDF reserves.

The murdered tourist was later identified as Alessandro Parini, a lawyer from Rome who was in Israel for Easter.

The terrorist was identified as Yousef Abu Jaber, a 45-year-old Arab-Israeli resident of Kafr Qassem and father of six who used to work as a janitor in an Israeli middle school. He had a criminal record but no prior security offenses.

