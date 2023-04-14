Rosh Yeshivah: “Tragedies Occur During These Days Because There’s No Zechus HaTorah”





Thousands of people participated in the sichas haChag of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein on Monday, Chol Hamoed Pesach, which was shared in many locations via live broadcast.

The Rosh Yeshivah addressed the many tragedies in Israel since the beginning of Bein HaZemanim, saying that they occur due to the lack of Torah being learned during the break.

“There are tragedies during these days which are Bein HaZemanim because there’s no zechus haTorah,” the Rosh Yeshivah said. “Whoever holds the Torah, it is a tree of life for him to be saved at such a time.”

“Baruch Hashem, our tzibur occupies itself with Torah even during Bein HaZemanim but not the entire tzibur. Less Torah is learned during Bein HaZemanim, not like the whole year. We’re lacking the zechus and if the zechus is lacking, then rachmana latzlan…”

