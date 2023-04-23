Chasan At “Hate Wedding” Sentenced To 4 Months Of Community Service





The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court on Sunday sentenced the chasan from the “hate wedding” to four months of community service, probation and a fine.

A year ago, the chasan and six other men were convicted of inciting violence and terror for their involvement in a 2015 wedding in which participants celebrated the Duma arson attack that killed a Palestinian toddler and his parents.

A second defendant was sentenced to 180 hours of community service, probation and a fine. The five other defendants have not yet been sentenced.

Attorney Moshe Pulaski of the Honenu legal aid organization attacked the court’s decision, saying: “We believe that this case is all political persecution by the prosecutor’s office. The court adopted the prosecution’s absurd thesis that it saw the event as a demonstration of incitement. This indictment should never have happened.”

“The incident [at the wedding] was disrespectful but it was a spontaneous act without any intention of incitement. The entire event was a protest against the ‘required interrogations’ which included physical measures used by the Shin Bet against Amiram Ben-Uliel and other boys who were in the basements of the Shin Bet at the time. It was convenient for the state authorities to divert media pressure from this illegal activity of the Shin Bet to an event that should not have happened but does not cross the criminal threshold. In light of all that has been said, we will consider whether to appeal the verdict and the sentence.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)