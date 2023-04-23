CIRCUS: Zev Brenner Again Interviews Heshy Goldstein Over Pesach Program Debacle [SEE THE VIDEO]





The third installment of radio host Zev Brenner’s interviews with Aryeh Hospitality proprietor Heshy Goldstein aired last night on Talkine Networks. It started off chaotic and only devolved from there.

The interview focused heavily on the Atlantic City Pesach hotel debacle that occurred this year, in which customers and investors lost tens of thousands of dollars when the program was suddenly cancelled a week before Pesach.

As has been the case since the story first unfolded, customers of the Pesach program were left with few answers as to what exactly happened with their money.

Interestingly, an investor who previously worked with Mr. Goldstein called in to the show and offered to put up $25,000 in restitution to the victims if Mr. Goldstein provided evidence for some his claims.

