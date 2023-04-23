CIRCUS: Zev Brenner Again Interviews Heshy Goldstein Over Pesach Program Debacle [SEE THE VIDEO]

The third installment of radio host Zev Brenner’s interviews with Aryeh Hospitality proprietor Heshy Goldstein aired last night on Talkine Networks. It started off chaotic and only devolved from there.
The interview focused heavily on the Atlantic City Pesach hotel debacle that occurred this year, in which customers and investors lost tens of thousands of dollars when the program was suddenly cancelled a week before Pesach.
As has been the case since the story first unfolded, customers of the Pesach program were left with few answers as to what exactly happened with their money.
Interestingly, an investor who previously worked with Mr. Goldstein called in to the show and offered to put up $25,000 in restitution to the victims if Mr. Goldstein provided evidence for some his claims.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Why does Zev Brenner feel that he is in charge of everything? extremely BIASED interviewer.
Scam or not he’s still responsible
Playing the victim doesn’t take away his responsibility to his customers.
Stop the rachmunis game.
Similar things happen here. An insight into what happened to French people going to Pessah Programs in Morroco: About 10 years ago, we found ourselves stuck in a similar situation. The one who organized that program booked about 500 people while apparently only 200 spots were available, we were able to manage by sharing rooms and the food available, although some fights occured, people got edgy starting day 1, when they realized they didn’t get what they paid for, but once again we found a way to go through all this. However last year things turned out really bad, once people got to the hotel, they have been told, there is no room nor any way to accomodate them. Families ended up in the street, with no food nor a place to stay, erev yom tov. They had to call morrocan autorities to get rescued and this year I heard the guy who scammed them ended up in jail. He putted their lives in danger, it wasn’t just about going in vacation, it was about a group of people finding themselves in a foreign country with nothing.