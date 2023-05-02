TERROR IN ISRAEL: Terrorist Opens Fire At Israeli Cars Leaving Yishuv, 1 Injured





A terrorist opened fire at three Israeli cars driving out of the yishuv of Anvei Chefetz in the Shomron on Tuesday morning.

One driver, a 39-year-old man, was injured from glass shards and was treated by emergency paramedics at the scene and evacuated in light condition to Laniado Hospital in Netanya. Two other drivers were treated for shock.

A senior security official said after the attack that a great neis had occurred as the terrorist shot directly at the windshields of the cars and only one person was injured by shrapnel.

“A terrorist who got out of a vehicle at the Shufa intersection near Avnei Chefetz fired at three vehicles,” a statement from Rescuers Without Borders said. “One vehicle was damaged. The drivers continued driving until the Tanim Crossing.”

A large number of IDF forces arrived at the scene and launched a manhunt for the terrorist.

Yossi Dagan, the head of the Shomron Regional Council, called on the government to immediately restore the Shufa military checkpoint and embark on a military operation.

