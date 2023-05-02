“HE CAN’T WIN”: Fox Analyst Throws Cold Water On Trump’s Parade To The GOP Nomination





In a recent article for National Review, conservative Fox News legal commentator Andy McCarthy implored Republicans to banish their belief that Donald Trump could win the presidential election in 2024.

In the article, titled “Why Trump Can’t Win,” McCarthy explained that Trump’s political momentum is waning – despite his sky-high poll numbers with GOP voters. He noted that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will jump in the race and that people’s belief that Trump has already beaten him is just silly. Trump, he argues, has already reached his ceiling; DeSantis isn’t even close to it and polls already have him beating Joe Biden.

“The governor is clearly doing everything a politician in his position would do to prepare a formal candidacy, but the best case for him as president is that he’s inclined to solving problems rather than tweeting about them,” McCarthy writes. “His best move is to finish the ongoing legislative session and rack up more accomplishments. That will take a few more weeks.”

If DeSantis gains significant support after announcing, “that would be a hopeful sign that Republicans still have a self-preservation instinct,” McCarthy writes.

“It is in the interests of the media–Democratic complex to obscure this fact for now because Democrats desperately want Trump to be the Republican nominee,” he opined. “But the question for every Republican is not “Trump or DeSantis?” Nor is it, “How would you vote in a matchup between Trump and Biden?” It is: “Regardless of whether you would vote for Trump in a matchup with the Democratic nominee (likely Biden), do you believe Trump could beat the Democratic nominee in a national election in which the vast majority of voters will not be Republicans?”

