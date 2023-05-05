Lieberman Supports Angel, Huge Quantities Of Challah Remain In Stores Erev Shabbos

As Avigdor Lieberman boasts about buying at Angel Bakery, huge amounts of Angel products remained in the store on Friday morning. (Twitter)

Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman responded to the Chareidi boycott of Angel Bakery by showing support for the bakery.

Lieberman published two photos of himself purchasing challah in Angel on Thursday evening, writing: “On the way home, I stopped to buy challos for Shabbat in Angel Bakery. As far as I know, the State of Israel is still defined as a democracy and people are allowed to express their opinions. We won’t allow Chareidi askanim to harm the livelihood of Israeli citizens.”

Meanwhile more and more yeshivos ended their contracts with Angel, including Wolfson Yeshivah, which has over 1,000 bochurim, and many other large Chareidi and Dati Leumi yeshivos, Talmudei Torah and other institutions.

Yeshivas Mir of Yerushalayim had a preexisting contract with Berman Bakery, as a sign posted on the main door of the yeshivah on Thursday attests:

A letter was sent to the principals of Talmudei Torah asking them to sign a document that they are ending their contracts with Angel Bakery.

There were numerous photos of untouched Angel products on social media on Friday morning. Many people also posted photos of themselves buying other brands for Shabbos, including Simcha Rothman of the Religious Zionist Party, one of the architects of the government’s judicial reform plan and chairman of the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.

MK Simcha Rothman.

Deputy Finance Minister Michal Woldiger of the Religious Zionist Party wrote: “I understand the Chareidi sector. Now that Omer Bar-Lev is the chairman of a private bakery, he comes and pokes his finger and belittles talmidei chachamim. I don’t feel comfortable buying at Angel either.”

The Dati Leumi community of Yitzhar joins the boycott.
Empty Berman boxes versus full boxes of Angel products in Osher Ad in Yerushalayim on Friday morning.
A notice in a bakery in Mea Shearim that as of Sunday they are no longer purchasing Angel products.
A supermarket in Sanhedria removed the Angel products from the store.

 

Angel products in a store in Beitar Illit on Friday morning remain untouched.
A store on Rechov HaRav Shach in Bnei Brak.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)


