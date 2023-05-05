Lieberman Supports Angel, Huge Quantities Of Challah Remain In Stores Erev Shabbos





Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman responded to the Chareidi boycott of Angel Bakery by showing support for the bakery.

Lieberman published two photos of himself purchasing challah in Angel on Thursday evening, writing: “On the way home, I stopped to buy challos for Shabbat in Angel Bakery. As far as I know, the State of Israel is still defined as a democracy and people are allowed to express their opinions. We won’t allow Chareidi askanim to harm the livelihood of Israeli citizens.”

Meanwhile more and more yeshivos ended their contracts with Angel, including Wolfson Yeshivah, which has over 1,000 bochurim, and many other large Chareidi and Dati Leumi yeshivos, Talmudei Torah and other institutions.

Yeshivas Mir of Yerushalayim had a preexisting contract with Berman Bakery, as a sign posted on the main door of the yeshivah on Thursday attests:

There were numerous photos of untouched Angel products on social media on Friday morning. Many people also posted photos of themselves buying other brands for Shabbos, including Simcha Rothman of the Religious Zionist Party, one of the architects of the government’s judicial reform plan and chairman of the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.

Deputy Finance Minister Michal Woldiger of the Religious Zionist Party wrote: “I understand the Chareidi sector. Now that Omer Bar-Lev is the chairman of a private bakery, he comes and pokes his finger and belittles talmidei chachamim. I don’t feel comfortable buying at Angel either.”

