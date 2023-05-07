OUTRAGEOUS: Shin Bet Releases Jordanian MP Who Smuggled Over 200 Guns, Had 12 Previous Offenses





Israel’s Shin Bet on Sunday released Jordanian parliament member Imad Adwan to Jordanian authorities following heavy diplomatic pressure from Jordan and a promise that he will face justice at home.

Adwan was caught last month trying to use his diplomatic immunity to smuggle 194 guns, 12 assault rifles, and over six million dollars worth of gold to terror groups in the Palestinian Authority.

“In the wake of the parliamentarian’s questioning, Jordanian security forces arrested several people connected with the smuggling,” the Shin Bet said in a statement released on Sunday. “Al-Adwan was handed over to the Jordanian officials for legal proceedings to be continued in Jordan.”

The Shin Bet added that since February 2022, Adwan had carried out 12 smuggling operations – smuggling various goods into Israel, including gold and electronic cigarettes. In January 2023, he began smuggling in firearms, succeeding several times before being caught in April. Adwan, who received large sums of money for the operations, was motivated by the desire for wealth rather than nationalistic reasons.

Jordanian security forces worked in cooperation with the Israeli investigation into Adwan and arrested several Jordanian officials who were involved in the operations.

An Israeli security official quoted by Ynet said that “the suspect is not released but his interrogation in Israel has been exhausted and he is being transferred to the custody of the Jordanian security officials, who are continuing the investigation and will bring him to justice. He will stand trial. The Jordanians have more clues about the case, hence the cooperation, including additional interrogations they will conduct, something that the security forces in Israel cannot carry out.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir slammed the decision, stating that “the decision to release the terrorist who tried to bring hundreds of weapons here that will be used for terrorist attacks and acts of crime in the heart of the State of Israel is a strategic and moral mistake.”

“This issue should also have been brought to the cabinet and the right-wing government is expected to end its obsequious policies toward Gaza, the Jordanians, the Lebanese, and any terrorist who seeks to harm the residents of Israel. This diplomat should sit in prison for many years rather than be released.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)