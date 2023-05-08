Brachos versus mumblaRachos





By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

For the refuaah shleima of Maayan Tikvah Bhatia, a 9 year old girl, who needs a refu’ah shleimah bim’heira

We never lose when we take a few extra seconds to put more emphasis in our brachos. Putting more kavana in our brachos instead of mumbling them can have enormous benefits to ourselves and to all of klal Yisroel. With this in mind, it may also be a good idea to review the six essential reasons why we recite brachos:

To bring Hashem into our lives on a regular basis.

To thank Hashem for the particular item or opportunity. Benefitting from something without thanking Hashem for it is akin to stealing according to the Gemorah.

To change ourselves to become better people – specifically to become baalei hakaras hatov – appreciative people – who recognize and appreciate what has been given us.

Making the Bracha allows us to appreciate the food even more (it tastes better) and thus our appreciation for what Hashem has given us is enhanced even more [Kuzari].

To connect to Hashem – and allow for Dveikus to Him.

Our sages enacted that we make these blessings and it is a Torah Mitzvah to follow what the sages have taught and enacted.

The author can be reached at [email protected]