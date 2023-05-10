Bus Driver Returning From Meron Attacked, Bus Set On Fire





A 72-year-old Jewish bus driver who was returning from Meron on Tuesday evening accidentally entered the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya and was violently attacked by local Arabs.

Arabs threw Molotov cocktails and stones at the bus, which caught on fire. Police forces who were in the area quelled the rioters and rescued the driver from the bus right before it burst into flames.

United Hatzalah paramedics who were called to the scene administered emergency medical aid to the bus driver while being guarded by Israel Police and Border Guard officers. He was evacuated to Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospital in light condition.

The bus driver said that he had given tzedakah l’zechus Rashbi in Meron and it saved him from certain death. “They were beating me,” he said.

Four firefighting teams were required to subdue the fire as police officers shielded them from the Arab rioters.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)