4 Gazans, Including 3 Children, Killed By Failed PIJ Rockets





The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) killed four Gaza civilians, including three children, in failed rocket launches last week, the IDF stated.

Hundreds of PIJ rocket launches fell within the Gaza Strip, including a rocket that fell in Beit Hanoun, killing an adult and a 16-year-old.

Other rockets that fell within Gaza killed a 10-year-old and another 16-year-old.

The killing of Gaza civilians by failed rocket launches is a common phenomenon, especially since Gazan terrorists use civilians, including children, as human shields. During Operation Breaking Dawn in August, there were more deaths in Gaza from failed PIJ rockets, including 12 children, than from IDF fire.

In addition to the Gazans killed within the Strip, two Gazan brothers who were working in a greenhouse in an Israel border town were struck by rocket shrapnel on Shabbos. One brother, a 34-year-old father of six children was killed, and the other was seriously injured.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)