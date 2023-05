After the petirah of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, z’tl, the photographer Shlomi Cohen entered his home and took a video of the modest home.

In his hesped, Rosh Yeshivas Ponevezh HaGaon HaRav Baruch Dov Povarsky compared HaRav Edelstein to Moshe Rabbeinu.

World Israel News published an article entitled: “Small And Modest Home Belonging To Late Rabbi ‘On Par With Moses.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)