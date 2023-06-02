UTJ MK Maklev Tells The Rosh Yeshivah’s Sons About His Last Directive [VIDEO]





Deputy Minister Uri Maklev paid a shiva visit to the sons of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, z’tl, on Wednesday evening.

Maklev was a talmid of the Rosh Yeshivah, z’tl over 50 years ago and was a close friend of his sons, with whom he learned while he was at Ponevezh. During the visit, Maklev told them about his last meeting with their father, z’tl.

Maklev had met with the Rosh Yeshivah, z’tl, about a week ago to consult with him on a specific issue. After receiving the ruling on the matter, the UTJ MK asked the Rosh Yeshivah about the increasing incitement on the secular street against the Torah world.

“The Rosh Yeshivah didn’t hesitate and told me: ‘We won’t be mevateir on קוצו של יו”ד in everything related to the budget for the Torah world. Universities and archeology are fine but not the Torah HaKedoshah given at Har Sinai?! Our Torah is older than their archeology.'”

Maklev added: “Everything by the Rav, zt’l, was in the most pleasant way although he insisted on his opinions – Da’as Torah without compromise.”

“A few years ago, when the issue of the ‘Supermarket Law’ [a law preserving the status quo of keeping supermarkets and other businesses closed on Shabbos] was at stake, they wanted to issue a letter from the Gedolei Yisrael on the issue. Someone wanted to write that ‘מחלל השבת מות יומת’ but the Rosh Yeshiva wouldn’t agree and as usual insisted on wording it in a positive way that Shabbos is the mekor habracha.”

Maklev said that during the coalition negotiations, there were differences of opinion between the Likud and the Chareidi MKs. “However, the Likud MKs knew that when instructions were issued from the Rosh Yeshivah, zt’l, they would not be able to oppose it.”

“There was lots of pressure from every side. But everything was done pleasantly, not with threats – this was the message we received as his talmidim,” Maklev said.

