END OF BOYCOTT? Ex-Labor MK, Angel Owner Apologize To Sons Of The Rosh Yeshiva, Z’tl





Former Labor MK Omer Bar-Lev, who protested outside the home of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, zt’l, leading to the Chareidi boycott of Angel Bakery due to Bar-Lev’s new position as the head of Angel’s board, paid a shiva visit to the Rosh Yeshivah’s sons on Sunday.

Bar-Lev was accompanied by Yaron Angel, one of the owners of the bakery. Both of them presented letters of apology to the Rosh HaYeshivah’s sons.

Bar-Lev’s letter states: “First of all, I want to express my deepest consolations for the Rav’s petirah. I know what a great leader HaRav Edelstein, zt’l was, that he was moser his life for the fulfillment of Torah in Eretz Yisrael in modesty and pleasantness. The Rav loved each person without compromising on his positions and was zocheh to long life and thousands of talmidim. Consolations to you and to all of his many talmidim.”

“As you know, a number of weeks ago, a political protest was held near the Rav’s home. Various – mistaken – reports claimed that the location of the protest was opposite the Rav’s home and was against him and slighted the kavod haTorah and due to this, was an affront to a large sector.”

“That was not my intention. I intended to express my personal stance and definitely did not intend an insult against a Gadol HaDor. If I would have been aware ahead of time of the situation we became involved with and the hurt feelings, I would definitely have refrained from doing so – and therefore I express my regret and apologize from the bottom of my heart.”

“I view the kiyum of Torah v’lomdeha as an important value in mesorat Yisrael – and I was not protesting against it.”

“Our shared lives in the State of Israel obligate all of us to learn more about each other’s sorrows. The moreshet of the wonderful Rav should continue to the next generations.”

The letter from Yaron Angel explained that Bar-Lev participated in the protest as a private citizen and not as part of his position as the head of the bakery’s board. It continued by saying that the company could have clarified that fact immediately after it happened but “we thought that such a response would involve the company in political matters from which we’ve avoided being involved with for decades. However, davka this silence developed into another affront. And for this, we feel regret and apologize from the bottom of our hearts.”

The letter continued by saying that “no insulting comments or deeds were made on behalf of the company or with the knowledge of people identified with the company or its employees.”

“The Angel Company respects and has served the Chareidi sector for many years while being makpid on mehudar kashrus and the preservation of good relations with the varied Chareidi population and employs many people from the Chareidi sector.”

“We have no part of the matters attributed to us and we apologize that we were silent until now.”

Angel Bakery is also placing a public apology on the streets of Chareidi areas and cities throughout Israel beginning on Sunday evening.

