INSANITY CONTINUES: NYC Mayor Adams Says 50 Houses of Worship to Shelter Illegal Immigrants





New York City is moving to address the increasing number of illegal immigrants entering the city by partnering with religious leaders to provide shelter. Mayor Eric Adams announced on Monday that 50 houses of worship across the five boroughs will open their doors to migrants starting next month. This initiative comes as the city grapples with the overwhelming influx of asylum seekers and aims to alleviate the strain on existing emergency sites.

The two-year partnership between the city and the New York Disaster Interfaith Services will offer overnight accommodation to asylum seekers. Each location will be able to house approximately 19 adult men, providing nearly 1,000 additional beds for those in need. Mayor Adams emphasized that this collaboration not only increases capacity but also facilitates connections between asylum seekers and local communities.

To ensure the faith-based spaces can continue to serve their regular congregations, the city will establish five daytime centers to support migrants during the day. This holistic approach aims to address the immediate needs of asylum seekers while maintaining the normal functioning of the houses of worship.

New York City currently operates 157 emergency sites across the five boroughs to house 45,900 migrants. In the past week alone, approximately 2,200 migrants sought refuge in city shelters. The decision to involve houses of worship in providing shelter comes after the mayor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Partnerships appealed to religious leaders for assistance in clothing the thousands of asylum seekers already residing in the city’s migrant shelters.

